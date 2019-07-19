15-year-old charged in connection with Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after police say he shot a woman Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Haverhill Street found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Lawrence police.

An investigation into the incident led officers to question the teen and they were allegedly able to obtain a complete confession.

The teen is also facing multiple firearm-related charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)