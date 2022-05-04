BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old from Boston is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station last month.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the station on April 18 found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Suffolk Juvenile Court on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered held without bail pending a May 11 dangerousness hearing.

