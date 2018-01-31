HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 15-year-old has been charged with killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford earlier this month.

The teen was arrested Tuesday on charges including manslaughter in the Jan. 14 death of 61-year-old Miriam Garcia.

Investigators say the teen was driving a stolen SUV when he hit Garcia. They say he then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The teen is being held without bond. His name has not been released.

