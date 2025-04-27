RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was pulled from a lake in New Hampshire after the canoe he was in with other teens capsized, according to state police.

Emergency crews were called to Governor’s Lake around 12 a.m. after learning that a canoe had flipped over with multiple teenagers inside and that one was missing and believed to still be in the water, police said.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the victim, identified only as a 15-year-old male, was found dead about 30 feet from shore. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner scheduled for Monday to confirm his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)