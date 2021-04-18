15-year-old dies after car crash in New Hampshire

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has died after a car crash in East Kinston, New Hampshire, officials said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on North Road at 11:30 a.m. on Friday found the driver of a 2010 Toyota Camry traveling northbound lost control and the car crossed into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to them on Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the 22-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

