TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a car in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

At around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Somerset Avenue and Silverwood Drive for crash between a Toyota Corolla and a Kayo mini-motorcycle, the Taunton Police Department said in a statement.

The 15-year-old on the dirt bike was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the DA’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota — a teenage girl — was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

