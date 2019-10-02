15-year-old facing charges in connection with fire that closed Danvers HS

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with a fire at Danvers High School on Wednesday that officials say caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Fire officials responding to a reported fire alarm at the Cabot Road high school around 8:15 a.m. found a fire in the third-floor men’s bathroom and quickly extinguished it, according to the Danvers Police Department.

Following an investigation, a 15-year-old Danvers juvenile was identified as the suspect.

The Danvers Police Criminal Investigation Division is working with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges are pending.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)