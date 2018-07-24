15-year-old girl dies after apparent assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl died after an apparent assault in Cambridge left her in critical condition, and authorities are now piecing together what happened.

Investigators say the girl, who has not yet been identified, was shoved to the ground, where she hit her head. She was rushed to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

“They robbed her,” said friend Nigel Wallace. “They knocked her off her bike and they robbed her.”

The district attorney is investigating the incident and hasn’t said exactly how the attack happened.

But classmates say the soon-to-be sophomore was attending summer session at Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

The incident happened Sunday evening on Cambridge Street. Investigators say the teen was on her way to a friend’s house when she was attacked.

The victim died late Monday afternoon.

One classmate said she had just had lunch with the victim on Thursday.

“It’s obviously a tragedy when anyone loses their life violently, but when it’s a 15-year-old, it really hits home in a different way,” said Cambridge mayor Marc McGovern. “I’m a father and I just can’t imagine what her parents are going through at this moment.”

The Cambridge school superintendent has released a statement saying the community is “devastated” and that grief counselors will be available Tuesday and Wednesday.

