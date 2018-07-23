15-year-old girl killed after apparent assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has died after an apparent assault in Cambridge left her in critical condition.

According to authorities, the victim was walking to the home of an acquaintance Sunday when she was shoved to the ground.

Police say she struck her head and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

