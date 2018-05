LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire said a 15-year-old reported missing has been found Saturday afternoon.

The teenager was found in New York and is safe, according to police.

She is expected to be reunited with her family shortly.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)