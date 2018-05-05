15-year-old girl reported missing in Lebanon, NH

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire are looking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Celia Barnett, 15 of Plainfield, New Hampshire, was last seen Friday at around 2 p.m. at Lebanon High School.

She is 5 feet tall and around 135 pounds with curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and blue J2 ski jacket with a skier on the back. She was also wearing jeans and a turquoise backpack and may have a bright blue raincoat and carrying a black drawstring bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Lebanon Police department at 603-448-1212 or contact your local police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)