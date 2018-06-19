DAVIS, Calif. (WHDH) — A 15-year-old boy from California has earned a college degree in biomedical engineering before he’s old enough to legally get a driver’s license.

Tanishq Abraham recently received his diploma from the University of California – Davis, graduating with highest honors, summa cum laude.

“Of course I feel very happy, very excited, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments,” Abraham said.

His parents chauffeured him to classes because he can’t drive yet, but his father, Taji Abraham, explained how much pride he has for his son.

“He’s got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him,” he beamed.

Abraham plans on getting his Ph.D. and eventually going to medical school.

