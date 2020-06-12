15-year-old held on $10,000 bail in connection with burning of Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Framingham boy facing charges for allegedly torching a police cruiser in Boston during a protest was ordered held on bail by a juvenile court judge on Friday, authorities said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested on Thursday night for arson of a motor vehicle, delinquent to wit and inciting a riot in Boston on the night of May 31, Boston police said. He was held on $10,000 bail at the request of the state, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Officers responding to a call for assistance around 9:30 p.m. on May 31 parked their vehicle at the intersection of Tremont and Bosworth streets in downtown Boston, where it was later vandalized and set on fire, police said.

The teen is facing an additional charge of inciting a riot that will be heard at his next court date on June 23.

If he is able to make bail he will have to wear a GPS tracker and cannot return to Boston, officials said.

Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins said she stands with the protesters demanding justice and accountability for George Floyd’s death and investigations into what happened on the night of May 31 are ongoing.

“I will always act to hold individuals accountable for acts of violence, and that obviously includes acts of violence against members of law enforcement,” she said. “The individuals accused of violence and looting must not overshadow the actions of tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who took to the streets of our city to show their hurt and outrage over the murder of George Floyd.”

