15-year-old student arrested after threats against Harwich school surface on social media

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old student was arrested Friday after officials say threats against Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich surfaced on social media.

Law enforcement officials responding to the school spoke with a resource officer who was alerted to a situation involving threats made to students taking part in a private social media group chat, according to the Harwich Police Department.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old student on a charge of disruption of a school by communicating threats.

Officials say there is no indication that the threats were credible or that any students or staff were at risk.

Police did not detail the nature of the threats.

The student’s name has not been made public.

