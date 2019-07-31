15-year-old twins injured after being struck by car while riding bikes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car struck 15-year-old twins riding their bikes in an intersection in Falmouth on Tuesday, sending both brothers to the hospital.

Two bikes were left bent and broken in the area of Barrows and Baptiste roads as one brother was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries and the other was transported to Falmouth Hospital around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the twin brothers were riding their bikes with two other friends when they tried to cross the street to a dirt path.

Adaesia Ogarro, who lives nearby, says this is a popular area for bicyclists.

“This isn’t anything new because kids ride bikes but this is the first time someone’s been hit and seriously injured. Especially because we know the kids,” she said.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old woman from Sandwich, stayed on the scene, police said.

Investigators spent hours reconstructing the accident before removing the bikes and towing the car.

Ogarro says she hopes the brothers recover soon.

“There are some kids that are nice to everyone. And they are literally those kids, no matter what,” she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

