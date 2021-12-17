BOSTON (WHDH) - One hundred fifty firefighters from several area communities battled a stubborn multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a building in Brighton that houses music studios, fire officials said.

The eight-alarm fire was first reported at the former Brookline Academy of Dance around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and quickly spread to multiple floors, according to Boston fire officials.

As crews raced to contain the flames, shifting winds left them battling through zero visibility conditions.

Fire officials used the department’s drone to direct the firefight, giving crews a bird’s-eye view of the raging blaze.

One firefighter is believed to have suffered a minor injury while battling the fire. There were no other reported injuries.

The former dance academy had been converted into a commercial building with officers and music studios.

Hours after the flames were knocked down, firefighters could be seen carrying out instruments to musicians who frequented the studios.

Students who attend a nearby school were relocated for the day, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

