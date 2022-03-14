BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is showing a sign of support for Ukraine.

150 Ukrainian flags are on display at Statler Park on Stuart Street.

Mayor Wu attended the flag unveiling which was organized in part by Lighthouse Immersive and the DL Saunders company.

Lighthouse Immersive also created an exhibit for the Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko where all the proceeds will be donated to Ukrainian refugees.

