150 gallons of spilled fuel partially close Route 3A in Cohasset through rush hour

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 150 gallons of spilled fuel has closed part of Route 3A in Cohasset through rush hour, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 3A near Beechwood Street found a 2010 Honda Accord ran a red light at the intersection and hit the side of a 1991 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, police said. Neither the driver of the car, a 25-year-old man from Cohasset, or the driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man from Middleborough, were hurt.

The crash ruptured the truck’s diesel fuel tank, spilling 150 gallons of fuel onto the road, police said. The crash closed part of Route 3A south and police said drivers should avoid the area while clean-up continues into rush hour.

