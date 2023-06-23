BOSTON (WHDH) - A law firm working on a class-action lawsuit against Harvard and its former morgue manager says up to 150 people have joined the suit so far.

Keches Law Group announced the latest figures on Friday, a week after first filing the lawsuit.

The suit, filed on behalf of plaintiff John Bozek and “all others similarly situated,” was filed days after federal authorities announced allegations that several people took part in the sale and transportation of stolen body parts from the Harvard Medical School morgue in a case spanning several states.

The suit says families entrusted the deceased bodies of their family members into Harvard’s custody for medical research and academic study. The suit then alleges Harvard and former morgue manager Cedric Lodge breached duty of care and were negligent by failing to take responsible steps to ensure the cadavers were properly handled.

Attorneys have previously said between 350 and 400 cadavers could have been affected by the alleged mishandling, theft and sale of donated human remains from the Harvard Medical School morgue.

The suit names the president and fellows of Harvard College as defendants alongside Lodge.

