150-pound ‘gentle giant’ finds forever home, ARL Boston says

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 150-pound English Mastiff that has been dubbed “gentle giant” found a forever home on Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced.

Dexter, 6, will be joining a home that already houses a Mastiff named Ralphie, along with a large couch for him to lounge on.

Ralphie was adopted from the rescue league’s Boston shelter last year.

ARL Boston described Dexter as “153 lbs of pure love.”

Dexter suffers from arthritis and struggles to climb stairs.

Update: Dexter (right) has found his #foreverhome with Ralphie the Mastiff, who also was adopted from our #Boston location last year! pic.twitter.com/RDPADtb0xs — Animal Rescue League of Boston (@ARLBostonRescue) February 4, 2020

