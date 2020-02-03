150-pound ‘gentle giant’ looking for home with large couch to lounge on

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 150-pound dog that’s up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for a forever home with a large couch to lounge on, officials announced Monday.

Dexter, 6, will do best in a home with a limited amount of stairs due to his arthritis, ARL Boston said.

“Dexter is 153 lbs of pure love and is looking for a home to stretch out and take up the majority (if not all!) of your whole couch,” officials said in an Instagram post.

Anyone interested in meeting the “gentle giant” is urged to visit the adoption center on Tuesday afternoon.

