CHESUNCOOK TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Forest rangers say a fire leveled a century-and-a-half-old inn in northern Maine.

Firefighters and Maine forest rangers say they responded Saturday morning to a fire that destroyed the Chesuncook Lake House.

The inn was built in 1864 as a farmhouse and boarding house supplying logging operates in northern Maine. It was listed in the Federal Historic Register.

Maine forest rangers say the cause of the fire is unknown.

The owners of the inn say family members and employees escaped without harm. Owners David and Louisa Surprenant in a Facebook post also asked the public to refrain from traveling on the trail that led to the Lake House.

