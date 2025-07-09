WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse barn went up in flames in Walpole late Tuesday night, killing eight horses.

The barn at Mor Linn Farm on North Street was left badly damaged and charred Wednesday morning after beginning at around 10:45 the previous night.

The bar’s owner lived next door and was able to rescue 10 horses on the ground floor. All the horses that died were on the top floor. His 9-year-old daughter lost a horse in the fire.

“They tried as hard as they could to get them out of the barn but it happened so fast,” June Gillis-Ahern said, a friend of the barn owner.

Walpole fire says when they arrived, the barn was fully engulfed with six departments in total responding. Hay inside the barn made the fire burn more quickly, officials said.

Nearby horse farm lovers and barn owners helped out Wednesday with a helping hand, offering hugs and support.

“The horse community is very tight.”

No damage was sustained by a neighboring, larger horse barn.

