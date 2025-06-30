WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Jerry Peppi’s longtime home in Winthrop on Trident Avenue went up in flames Saturday while he was at a Red Sox game.

Cellphone video shows smoke and heavy flames ripping through a home in Winthrop. The fire happened around 7:30 p.m.

“It went up in like two seconds,” said Denise Bond, a neighbor. “The whole house.”

Firefighters from several surrounding towns came up to help with the response.

Many stayed through the night and returned Sunday morning to monitor hot spots.

People who live nearby were shocked and saddened to see the damage.

“That’s an old building,” said Mary Cannon, a neighbor. “It’s just an old, wooden building.”

“All gone, everything’s gone,” said Peppi, the homeowner. “There’s nothing left in the house at all.”

Peppi got a final glimpse at the place he called home for the last five decades before it was demolished Sunday morning.

“It was just a cottage when we bought it 50 years ago, you know? No basement or anything. No heat. But we fixed it up a little bit. 150 years of history, gone,” Peppi said.

Peppi lost everything but says he’s grateful no one was hurt.

