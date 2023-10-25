BOSTON (WHDH) - A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered by federal authorities as police search for a man who robbed a mail carrier in Mattapan last week.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward to anyone who provides information resulting in the arrest of the suspect, who was caught on camera robbing a US Postal Service carrier on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to the USPIS, the robbery happened in the area of Stonecrest Road just before 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a height of 6’1″-6’2″ and weight of approximately 220 pounds. He was also seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Images of the suspect also showed the individual pointing an object that resembled a firearm, though no details on a possible weapon have been released.

The USPIS asks that the public not attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves, and that if anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” when prompted.

If asked, the reference case number for the incident is 4161188.

All information will be kept confidential, according to the postal police.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)