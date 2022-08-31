Run Medford: 5K & 8K Road Race

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00pm

Location: Medford City Hall, 85 George P Hassett Drive, Medford, MA

More Info: https://www.runmedford.com/

Join us for a fun-filled weekend chock full of community and running to celebrate the great City of Medford! There’s something for everyone: 5K and 8K course, kids’ fun runs, a high school mile, a mayor’s celebrity mile, a speaker series, and a fitness expo! The race is the latest event created by Boston Marathon race director and Medford native Dave McGillivray. Dave’s goal is to create a community-focused event that will have a significant positive impact on the City of Medford, its businesses, residents, non-profits, students, athletes and people in need for years to come. Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt, and, for those over 21 years old, two drink tickets for the post-race beer garden. All are welcome to attend Saturday’s health + fitness expo and speaker series, free of charge.

Craigs vs Cancer Annual Golf Tournament

Date: Friday, September 12

Time: 8:30am

Location: Widow’s Walk Golf Course, 250 Driftway, Scituate, MA

More Info: https://craigsvscancer.weebly.com/

Just like everyone, the Craig Family has been touched by cancer more than once. They are organizing this golf tournament with the hopes that our contribution will help other families in the future not have to endure the pain and suffering of this terrible disease. This tournament will benefit the Dana Farber Institute and the Jimmy Fund, and is open for singles, twosomes, threesomes, and foursomes. There will also be an after party with food, raffles and prizes!

Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Location: Polar Park, 100 Madison Street, Worcester, MA

More Info: https://secure2.convio.net/alsa/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=15001

The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter is very excited to be teaming up with the Worcester Red Sox again in 2022 to host The Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS at Polar Park. The walk is an awesome opportunity to raise funds for the ALS community, bring hope to people living with ALS, and celebrate your impact. Once we kick off the event with our opening ceremonies, walk or roll our 1-mile course right on the baseball field. We’ll have coffee and breakfast offerings to get you started that morning. We also can’t wait to welcome special guest Smiley, the Woo Sox’s iconic mascot, stopping by to encourage all of us on our walk. The Worcester team that raises the most money will get to enjoy a luxury box for the day!

10th Annual Resource & Volunteer Fair

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

Location: Demakes Family YMCA, 40 Neptune Blvd., Lynn, MA

More Info: https://www.bostoncharityevents.org/events/10th-annual-resource-volunteer-family-fair/

Join the 10th annual Those Who Can, For Those In Need Family Resource Fair for a family-fun night. There will be resource organizations from the Greater Boston and North Shore area. It will also feature reptiles, a magic show, face painting and yummy food! And while you’re there, check out the new YMCA!

Cambridge Carnival International

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm

Location: University Park, Sidney Street, Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://cambridgecarnival.org/

The Cambridge Carnival International is celebrating 28 years of festivals in 2022 on Sunday, September 11, 2022! Cambridge Carnival is a colorful and festive celebration that is rooted in African traditions. Since the abolition of slavery in the early 1800’s in the U.S. and Caribbean, Carnival today has become a celebration of emancipation, freedom and expression. Free people could finally publicly celebrate their native culture, emancipation and, freedom of expression through costumes, masks, music, drumming and dancing. Cambridge Carnival International features vendors from Cambridge and across the northeast (including local restaurants and caterers, food trucks, and specialty food producers), a colorful parade with steel bands and a costume competition, and live music featuring local bands and guest DJs. There will also be a free interactive and hands-on KidsFest that includes face painting, arts and crafts, stilt walking, train rides and other activities.

Shaping the Future of Leadership Panel

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Location: University Crossing (UMass Lowell), 220 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-soil-and-mfa-boston-present-shaping-the-future-of-leadership-tickets-399570595407?aff=erelexpmlt

The Free Soil Arts Collective is partnering with the Museum of Fine Arts on community engagement efforts around The Obama Portraits Tour, opening September 3. In conjunction with the exhibition, on September 7th they are hosting a panel discussion, “Shaping the Future of Leadership,” which will highlight some of the community voices who are shifting and shaping conversation around building a more equitable community.

Muchos Mexicos: Crossroads of the Americas Exhibition

Date: Through September

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Location: Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, Harvard University, 11 Divinity Ave., Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://peabody.harvard.edu/muchos-mexicos

Muchos Méxicos explores Mexico’s rich history as a site of human innovation, creativity and cultural diversity. Featuring Mexican objects from the collections of the Peabody Museum, this bilingual exhibit tells the story of Mexico as a multicultural and geographic crossroads—one where the exchange of resources, products, and ideas among Indigenous peoples throughout the Americas before the Spanish invasion, and then with cultures around the globe—have all created a vibrant nation.

Science Camp

Date: Thursday, September 15

Time: 7:00pm

Location: Museum of Science, Washburn Pavilion, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA

More Info: https://donate.mos.org/event/fy23-party-on-the-pavilion-summer-camp/e419147

The Innovators – the Museum’s premier young professionals group, ages 21 to 40 -invite you to the biggest party of the year! Join their signature kickoff event – Party on the Pavilion – and take a trip back to the 1980s with one last summer hurrah. This will be a nostalgic summer camp inspired bash with boozy bug juice, food, games, live entertainment with DJ Coleslaw, and more. Relive your summer camp experience, play games, and network with other young professionals on our outdoor pavilion overlooking the Charles River. This signature event is a party unlike any other and is sure to be a night to remember.

Summer Movie Nights: Greyhound

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 6:30pm-9:00pm

Location: USS Constitution, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, MA

More Info: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/summer-movie-nights-greyhound/

Lights, camera, action! This summer, join the Museum and Ship for a movie night like no other on board “Old Ironsides.” Summer Movie Nights on “Old Ironsides” will conclude for the season with a free showing of Greyhound on the spar deck of USS Constitution! Seating is first come, first served. Before the movie begins, guests will have a chance to hear from Museum Public Historian, Carl Herzog, about the film’s connections to the Charlestown Navy Yard. It is an evening you won’t want to miss!

Family Fun Urban Camping

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 12:00pm-2:00pm

Location: The Boston Synagogue, 55 Martha Road, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-urban-camping-tickets-404883536557?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Gather around the fire pit at the Boston Synagogue with family and friends! This camping experience will include s’mores, hot dogs, campfire music, camping crafts, and an opportunity to learn more about the Boston Synagogue.

6th Annual Brunch Battle

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 12:00pm-2:00pm

Location: District Hall Boston, 75 Northern Ave., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-brunch-battle-tickets-384025198707

Mark your calendars – the Annual Brunch Battle is BACK since 2019 (after a little COVID hiatus)! Enjoy your favorite brunch dishes as Boston’s best restaurants duke it out to see who will be voted this year’s Brunch Battle Champion! Some restaurants competing this year will be Gather, Community Servings Kitchen, Alcove, Grana, Yellow Door Taqueria, Rosa Mexicano, Tuscan Kitchen, Publico, and more! Best of all, proceeds from this event benefit Community Servings, a non-profit food & nutrition program dedicated to help those living with critical conditions in Massachusetts & Rhode Island.

South End Open Studios Weekend

Date: Saturday, September 17 & Sunday, September 18

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm

Location: SoWa Artists Guild, South End Open Studios, 450 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.sowaartists.com/calendar/

South End Open Studios is an annual event returning this fall! It’s the one time in the year that the whole South End opens to the public. Be the first to see new works and experience the rewards of buying direct from the makers. Save the date!

Boston Lyric Opera’s Production of La bohème

Date: Friday, September 23, Sunday, September 25 & Friday, September 30

Time: 7:30pm (Fridays), 3:00pm (Sunday)

Location: Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://blo.org/boheme/

How does a group of young artists go from tragedy to hope? From death to life? From loneliness to love? In this visionary treatment of Puccini’s masterpiece La bohème, BLO does just that — by presenting the opera in reverse order. From finish to start, from death to the promise of new love, from loneliness and despair to the joy of friendships, wine, and song, this reversal presents the characters and arias we love in a refreshing, new vision of the story. Our favorite starving young artists and lovers survive to live another day.

Kids Painting on the Green

Date: Sundays in September

Time: 10:00am-11:00am

Location: 3rd Ave Burlington, 3rd Avenue, Burlington, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-painting-on-the-green-3rd-ave-tickets-320894894267

We’re excited to host painting classes for the kids at 3rd Ave every Sunday! Bring your blankets, spread out on the green and join in on the fun. All materials are included. Purchase your tickets and show up ready to paint! (And yes, mom and dad are welcome to get tickets and paint too!) Spots are limited and all participants must register and purchase tickets in advance. Paint class hosted by Markus and Leslie Lewis of Markus Lewis Artwork.

Gardening Together: The Harvest

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

Location: Loring Greenough House Lawn, 12 South Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gardening-together-the-harvest-tickets-329091169547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

A celebration of all things Harvest and Community–the season of the Harvest is here! Please join us on the Loring Greenough House Lawn for a pop-up festival celebrating The Harvest, and reaping the rewards of sowing seeds in our Community and Neighborhood! This event is part of the Gardening Together Series generously sponsored by Cervone Deegan & Associates.

SomerFest 2022

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 7:00pm-9:30pm

Location: Seven Hills Park, 1-99 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA

More Info: https://www.somerfest.fun/

SomerFest is a free annual performance arts festival that aims to level the playing field by providing performance opportunities to people of color, as well producing culturally rich entertainment for the local community. It features a live DJ as well as folk, R&B, Hip-Hop and genre-fusion performances from soloists and bands alike. This festival is funded in part by amazing partners at the Somerville Arts Council.