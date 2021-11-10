(WHDH) — Authorities are now offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps them track down a girl who vanished last month after she left home to go to a deli.

Jashyah Moore, 14, of East Orange, New Jersey, was last seen on Oct. 14 around 10 a.m. at Poppie’s Deli Store at 520 Central Avenue, according to East Orange City Hall.

Surveillance video from the deli shows a man paying for her items at the store, but the two did not leave together, CNN reported.

Moore is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket, and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 877-TIPS-4EC.

