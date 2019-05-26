15th annual Run To Remember in Boston pays tribute to fallen heroes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners hit the pavement in Boston Sunday morning for the 15th annual Run To Remember.

The half marathon and five-mile run, hosted by the Boston Police Running Club, pays tribute to those who have lost their lives protecting others.

This year, fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy were honored prior to the race by Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes and Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

“Chris Roy, he’s a firefighter, he’s a father, he’s a friend. He’s gonna be sorely missed but always remembered,” Lavoie said. “Events like this keep his name in the forefront.”

Chesna’s police cruiser and a Worcester fire vehicle traveled the course with their lights flashing.

Proceeds raised from the race are distributed back into the community through programs such as Cops for Kids with Cancer.

