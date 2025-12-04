BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers at Fort Devens are handing out some holiday cheer. They’re giving away Christmas trees as part of the annual “Trees for Soldiers” program.

“Oh, this is great, this is great,” one Vietnam veteran said. “It helps a lot of the veterans. I’ve seen it since 2018, when I came back from Kuwait, and I think it’s a great program that they’re doing. Considering what the cost of trees are now.”

Trees for Soldiers is run by “Operation: Service,” an organization dedicated to helping service members and veterans.

All U.S. servicemen, women, and families with loved ones who have been deployed were welcomed to come pick up a free Christmas tree.

Organizers say it’s a small way they can say thank you for the service and sacrifice of those who keep the country safe.

“We have a lot of freedoms,” Joseph Firmani said, of Operation: Service. “And the men and women of the United States Armed Forces, they step up, they volunteer, they protect those freedoms, and we want to respect that, we want to honor it.”

The Boston Bruins Foundation partnered with Operation: Service to support those who serve.

B’s legend Bob Sweeney said the need was greater than ever this year due to inflation and the impacts of the government shutdown. But Sweeney said it’s always important to take care of those who serve.

“Obviously with what happened with the government this year, with the food deficiencies as well, there were so many different needs this year,” Sweeney said.

