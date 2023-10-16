BOSTON (WHDH) - The partial shutdown of MBTA’s Red Line will get its first real test on its third day Monday, when shuttle buses will temporarily replace trains between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the Mattapan Trolley for the morning commute.

The shutdown is slated to continue for 16 days and will make way for a series of repairs on the Red Line.

The T has said work on the Red Line will involve upgrading light fixtures, updating stations and replacing nearly 1.5 miles of track with the goal of cutting down on slow zones where wait times have tripled for some riders.

The Red Line is the lowest rated T line in speed and service, with trains last month running nearly 1.5 hours behind schedule, according to the watchdog group TransitMatters. In August, the group’s head said the Red Line could send the MBTA into a death spiral if repairs don’t fix its issues.

The MBTA’s Fairmount Commuter Rail line will also be free during the closure.

