LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixteen families are without a home after a raging, wind-driven blaze spread to several triple-deckers in Lawrence on Friday night.

Fire crews responding to Crosby Street around 10 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the top of a multi-family home.

The flames quickly spread and scorched four nearby homes. The siding on five other homes was also melted.

“It went up pretty quick. It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” a stunned resident who escaped the blaze said.

Firefighters from a number of surrounding communities, including Lowell and Salisbury, were called in to assist the Lawrence Fire Department.

“It was windy, extremely close together. We have houses that we can’t walk between,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. “It became a very difficult firefight.”

Moriarty said it appears the fire broke out on a back porch in the area of 22-24 Crosby Street before it spread to the other homes.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire.

“We’re going to work as a city, a community to get them what they need,” Lawrence City Councilor Stephany Infante said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Lawrence fire officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

