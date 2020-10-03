16-foot white shark spotted by research team in waters off Massachusetts

Photo credit: Wayne Davis

A 16-foot shark was spotted in the water on Friday in Massachusetts, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The Conservancy’s research team said they came across the “beautiful” creature while out in the water.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending