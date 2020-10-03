16-foot white shark spotted by research team in waters off Massachusetts

A 16-foot shark was spotted in the water on Friday in Massachusetts, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The Conservancy’s research team said they came across the “beautiful” creature while out in the water.

The research team came across a beautiful 16 foot white shark on yesterday's trip! Photo credit: Wayne Davis pic.twitter.com/UOswOXJzG5 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) October 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)