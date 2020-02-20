WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixteen Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center inmates are facing a combined 109 indictments in connection with an attack last month that left four corrections officers injured.

On Jan. 10, inmates were caught on a surveillance camera assaulting multiple officers in the N1 general population housing unit, prompting a lockdown.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Thursday that 16 inmates are each facing two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer.

Inmates facing only those charges are Tabari Muhammed, 28, Frank Webb, 28, Marcus Muniz, 25, Steven Gonzalez, 39, Israel Perez, 25, and Lennon Dossantos, 25.

Inmates facing additional charges are Jovani Molinari, 23, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); Giovanni Buchanan, 25, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); Carlos Bastos, 29, aggravated kidnapping; Elosko Brown, 33, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); Alexander Soto, 26, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wooden cane); Jason Velez Acosta, 29, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); John Mentor, 33, aggravated kidnapping; Joshua Reyes, 28, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); and Pedro Solis, 30, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

All four corrections officers were hospitalized as a result of the attack and only one has returned to work, Early added.

The inmates will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on future dates.

