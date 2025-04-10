DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Defendant Karen Read proclaimed her innocence as jury selection continued in Dedham on Thursday.

“I have nothing to hide,” said Read, addressing media. “I’m anxious. I want everyone to know what I know. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, that’s been my mantra for three years.”

The court has a new goal, to find 18 jurors, six of which would be alternates.

As it stands, 16 total have already been selected, eight men and eight women.

41 new potential jurors were welcomed to court on Thursday.

88% of them said they’ve seen, heard or talked about the Karen Read case. 61% said they had formed an opinion, and 29% said they have bias in favor of one side or the other.

Three new jurors were sat Thursday, two previously selected jurors were dismissed.

“Ultimately, the jury will decide whether the commonwealth has carried its burden of proving, that Ms. Read is guilty of any crime, beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Judge Beverly Cannone.

Jury selection resumes on Monday.

Preparing for week three of her retrial, a new Vanity Fair article shed some light on how Read’s mindset has changed since the first trial.

Read, who did not testify in her own defense, has now done two interviews with the magazine.

In the latest conversation, she makes bold claims, appearing to sympathize with O.J. Simpson.

“I’m not saying I believe O.J. was innocent, but I believe that it was not a completely above-board investigation. Now that I am smarter, I would’ve cheered at that acquittal. You have to hold cops accountable,” Read said in part in the article.

She also draws comparisons between Hollywood villains and adversaries in her own legal saga.

Read links people like Michael Proctor, the disgraced former state trooper who led her investigation, with the likes of Matt Damon’s Colin Sullivan in “The Departed.” Colin, a self-righteous, yet corrupt, undercover cop.

“He typifies Proctor’s arrogance and excitement to play God in people’s lives,” Read said.

