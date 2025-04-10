DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Defendant Karen Read proclaimed her innocence as jury selection continued in Dedham on Thursday.

“I have nothing to hide,” said Read, addressing media. “I’m anxious. I want everyone to know what I know. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, that’s been my mantra for three years.”

The court has a new goal, to find 18 jurors, six of which would be alternates.

As it stands, 16 total have already been selected, eight men and eight women.

41 new potential jurors were welcomed to court on Thursday.

88% of them said they’ve seen, heard or talked about the Karen Read case. 61% said they had formed an opinion, and 29% said they have bias in favor of one side or the other.

Three new jurors were sat Thursday, two previously selected jurors were dismissed.

“Ultimately, the jury will decide whether the commonwealth has carried its burden of proving, that Ms. Read is guilty of any crime, beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Judge Beverly Cannone.

Jury selection resumes on Monday.

