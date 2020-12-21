16 people put on MBTA buses after carbon monoxide leak prompts evacuations in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sixteen people were loaded onto MBTA buses after a carbon monoxide leak in Jamaica Plain forced them from their homes on Monday night, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of 10 Hyde Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. evacuated residents after finding high carbon monoxide readings in an apartment building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The residents took shelter on the buses while city officials worked to find them temporary housing.

Inspectors are working to determine when the building can be safely reopened.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)