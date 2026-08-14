HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixteen people were taken to the hospital following a chemical scare at a business in Hudson.

Investigators said employees pulled the fire alarm in the building Thursday morning. Firefighters said a number of people reported feeling sick and dizzy and that their eyes were burning.

The air inside was tested and firefighters believe a chemical reaction was to blame.

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