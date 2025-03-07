DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan 16-year-old was arrested in connection to Wednesday’s shots fired incident in Dorchester.

On Wednesday, police responded near 146 Erie Street and 118 Ellington Street for reports of shots fired.

One person was injured but was not shot. The victim told police that three people approached him on scooters before firing several shots and leaving the area.

Police say they recovered a Canik semi-automatic firearm after searching the scene.

The suspect faces several charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, trespassing, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The teen will be arraigned in Dorchester district court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)