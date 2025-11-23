BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mattapan earlier this year that left a 17-year-old dead, officals announced.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was arrested Friday on charges of murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery attempt with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace around 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5, found two people inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the victims, Christian Cousins, 17, of Stoughton, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

