BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at the Broadway MBTA station last week, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a report of a man shot on the platform inside the station, police said. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.

On Thursday, after an investigation by detectives, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at his home, police said in an update on X.

Officers also found a firearm at the home, according to the police department.

No additional information was immediately available.

