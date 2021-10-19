BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who shot another teenager to death while playing with a gun inside a Bridgeport home has been arrested, police said.

The shooting suspect, a 16-year-old whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 11 death of Nigel Powell, also 16, Bridgeport police said.

Powell’s shooting was initially reported as self-inflicted, but police investigated and determined that the victim was shot in the head by another teen who was “playing” with a gun, the police said.

The suspected shooter turned himself in late Monday and was arrested on charges including first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the teenager had an attorney who could speak for him.

