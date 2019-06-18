16-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge in Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a man in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a June 4 shooting in the area of Chestnut and Prospect streets that left a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

@mht_nh_police Police have arrested a 16 year old and charged him with Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting at a man on June 4, 2019. #arrested pic.twitter.com/vWdxIXY80c — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 18, 2019

