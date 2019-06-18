16-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge in Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a man in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.
The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a June 4 shooting in the area of Chestnut and Prospect streets that left a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to police.
No additional information was immediately released.
