16-year-old arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly Lowell fire

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Lowell boy is the third person to be arrested on criminal charges in connection with a deadly blaze that tore through a multi-family home in Lowell last month, officials said.

Alexander Gaye has been arrested on charges of murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault to murder, injury to a firefighter, and intimidation of a witness in connection with the Feb. 10 fire on Westford Street that resulted in the death of third-floor resident Em Chak, injured three other tenants, two Lowell firefighters, and one police officer, officials announced Sunday night.

He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning in Lowell District Court.

Gaye’s co-defendant, Julian Boykins, 20, of Lowell was arrested at a Pawtucket Street residence without incident on March 11, 2021. Boykins was arraigned on March 12, on the charges of murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault to murder, injury to a firefighter, intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy.

Tanya Karadanis, 19 of Dracut, was arrested on March 11, and arraigned on the charges of evidence tampering and conspiracy.

