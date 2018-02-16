16-year-old at Seacoast School of Technology in NH arrested after making threat to “shoot up the school”

EXETER, NH (WHDH) — Exeter, NH Police said they arrested a 16-year-old student at the Seacoast School of Technology after threatening to “shoot up the school.”

Police said the student told his friends that he was going to “shoot up the school,” on Thursday.

Officials said there was no indication that the threat was directed at any specific students, teachers or faculty.

Exeter Police said they performed several interviews prior to arresting the student on Friday.

The student turned himself in on Friday and was released pending the issuance of a date to appear in Brentwood Family Court.

