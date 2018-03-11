(WHDH) – A 16-year-old boy battling Leukemia is getting a show of support from fire departments across the country.

The teen from western New York, Timothy Richardson, is battling a form of Leukemia.

Doctors found his cancer in mid-February. Timmy will be in the hospital for at least a month, depending on how his body reacts to the chemo treatments.

The 16-year-old’s family, to make his hospital stay a little easier, took to social media to ask fire departments to send him t-shirts.

Timmy wants to become a firefighter, like his father, when he grows up. Fire departments across the country have sent him t-shirts as a way of wishing the teen well.

More than 100 different fire departments from coast to coast have sent the teen t-shirts. He’s also received support from people in different countries.

“So far, we have received some from San Diego, Texas, Florida. We are expecting some from Hawaii, possibly Germany, Australia,” said Michelle Richardson, Timmy’s sister.

As the teen remains in the hospital, his family has asked for support to help him on his road to recovery.

“If you could donate a t-shirt, just take a couple seconds out of your day to send him a message or donate a shirt, I am sure it will being a smile to his face,” said Michelle.

So far, Timmy has received more than 150 t-shirts from different departments.

