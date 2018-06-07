16-year-old boy accused of robbing bank in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after Boston police say he robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Hyde Park.

Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to Blue Hills Bank on Truman Parkway for a report of a robbery in progress learned a boy had entered the bank, passed a note to a teller and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police found a suspect matching the boy’s description hiding in the back of an illegally parked motor vehicle at the corner of Cranmore Road and Halsey Road, according to officials.

The boy, a resident of Jamaica Plain, was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery after police recovered stolen cash.

The incident marks the third bank robbery arrest in the city in the last three days, police said.

