BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager was rescued from a house fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston, the fire department said.

Crews responded to the fire at around 4:10 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a window on the upper righthand side of the building, officials said. The rescued teenager was transported to the hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney confirmed the injured individual is a 16-year-old boy.

Fire crews said five adults and three children have also been displaced. The fire caused about $100,000 to $150,000 worth of damage, according to Boston Fire District Chief Eric Vinitsky.

“It looks very scary, honestly, with the fire, it looks dark in there. Usually that’s a house that’s always decorating for holidays, like Christmas coming up, so it’s very sad to see it look like this,” said neighbor Danni Parker.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)