16-year-old boy dies from injuries suffered in Andover rollover crash

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Andover on Saturday has died, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash just north of Route 495 about 5 p.m. determined that a 16-year-old heading northbound in a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV lost control, left the right side of the highway, and rolled over before slamming into a sign post, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teen, who police identified as Tewksbury resident, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Leahy Hospital in Burlington, where he later died.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#BREAKING: State Police now say the driver who crashed on Route 93 in Andover last night has died. He was just 16 yrs. old & was from Tewksbury. The cause of this crash remains under investigation. #7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)