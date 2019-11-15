16-year-old boy killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Freetown on Thursday that left a 16-year-old boy dead and five other people — including two young children– injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash prior to Exit 10 about 8:40 p.m. determined that a 2008 Mazda 5 hatchback with five occupants was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway, and struck the guardrail, causing it to rollover, according to state police.

During the crash, state police say a 16-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and was later struck by a northbound 2018 Audi Q5 SUV that braked suddenly to avoid debris in the highway.

Shortly after, a 2005 Saturn sedan also braked suddenly, struck the 16-year-old, and hit the Audi Q5.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released.

The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old Taunton woman, and another passenger, a 21-year-old Taunton woman, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Two other passengers in the Mazda, an 11-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl, both of Taunton, were transported by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Audi, a 60-year-old Halifax man, was not injured.

The driver and sole occupant of the Saturn, a 31-year-old Boston man, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

