LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lawrence Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Howard Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Emergency crews treated him on scene and then took him to Lawrence General Hospital.

Police said that “based on the information obtained up to this point, this is not believed to be a random act of violence.”

SKY7-HD spotted a firetruck and first responders assessing the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

